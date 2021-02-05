‘Second-most profound death notification in my life’: Human remains found, believed to be Summer Buzbee’s

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - During a news conference Thursday night, Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith said investigators found human remains near Jasper that belong to Summer Buzbee.
23-year-old Summer had been missing from her home in the Redmill-Saragossa area since December 17. Authorities believe she is a victim of foul play.
Deputies said they held four organized searches with volunteers including Aniah’s Heart and several other groups.
Thursday, investigators searched an area based on witness information and surveillance. Clothing was found past a railroad track. That trail then led them to more items they believe to be Summer’s and her remains.
Investigators used one of Jefferson County’s cadaver dogs to help in the search for remains.
Investigator Carl Carpenter said Summer had some unique dental records and they were able to confirm the remains belonged to Summer. Those remains were found Thursday morning.
Deputies said Friday morning will start with questioning witnesses to find out what happened to Summer, and whether anyone hurt her. Investigator Carpenter said it’s time to bring Summer and her family justice.
Carpenter said this was the second-most profound death notification he will ever have in his life. He said it was heartbreak.
Summer’s family have thanked the community for love, prayers and support in the search for their daughter.
If you have any information in this case, please call (205) 302-6464.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.