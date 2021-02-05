Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee to feature civil rights icons

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Two civil rights icons are set to make an appearance in the 56th Annual Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee.
According to jubilee organizers, Andrew Young, former United Nations ambassador and a close confidant of Martin Luther King Jr., and Dolores Huerta, co-founder of United Farmworkers, are scheduled to appear at the event.
“We are honored to have Andrew Young and Dolores Huerta sharing their prolific voices with us. As we continue the work of the movement ‘Beyond the Bridge,’ we don’t do so alone,” said Drew Glover, principal coordinator of the Jubilee. “We are standing on the shoulders of the elders and ancestors. The presence of these civil rights icons makes our first foray into the virtual space even more powerful.”
Young and Huerta will be headlining a group of distinguished guests and activities for the Jubilee, according to organizers.
“We’re expecting a bigger audience than ever before, so we’ve taken various approaches in our efforts to educate, celebrate and commemorate the occasion. We’ll have music, speakers, photography, workshops, performances, films and of course, the virtual bridge crossing. No matter who you are, there will be enjoyable activities that help drive home the important history behind Selma and the voting rights movement,” added Glover.
Organizers say the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday will be held virtually.
This year’s event, “Beyond the Bridge: People Power, Political Power, Economic Power,” kicks off on March 5 with the following activities:
- 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Children’s Sojourn
- 6:30 – 7 p.m.: Mass Meeting
- 7 – 9 p.m.: Freedom Flame Awards
March 6, the main day of the event, will feature:
- 9:45 – 10:05 a.m.: 15-Minute Countdown + Welcome
- 10:05 – 11:50 a.m.: Foot Soldier’s Breakfast
- 11:50 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Step Show/Battle of the Bands
- 1:00 – 2:55 p.m.: Black Music Experience and Screening of John Lewis
- 2:55 – 3:00 p.m.: Regina Belle (“Freedom” Presentation)
- 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.: Legacy Panel
- 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.: Virtual Music Festival
Additionally, there will be the following breakout room events on March 6:
- 11:45 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Symposium for Social Change
- 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Film Festival
- All Day: Storytelling and Jim Gavenus Photography Display
The event will wrap up on March 7 with the virtual bridge crossing and more:
- 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.: Pre-March Rally + Speeches
- 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.: Virtual Bridge Crossing
- 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.: Gospel Concert
- 5:00 p.m.: Closing
The portal for free registration is now open.
