Selma police investigating fatal shooting, possible robbery

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night.
According to Chief Kenta Fulford, officers were called to 205 Medical Center Parkway after a report of a victim who had been shot. At the scene, officers found the victim who had been shot in the head.
The victim has been identified as Christopher Harrell.
Fulford said investigators believe the shooting was related to a robbery.
“We are looking into all leads at this time.” Fulford said.
Fulford added that there are no suspects in custody.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.