Shakespeare Festival signs performing arts agreement with ASU

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University and the Alabama Shakespeare Festival entered into a first of its kind partnership between the two groups.
Thursday, the two held a news conference to sign a memorandum of understanding. Through this agreement, students enrolled in ASU’s College of Visual and Performing Arts will be able to participate in programs established between the two organizations.
“In this formal partnership that will ensure that our connectivity will provide an opportunity of a lifetime for our graduates for years to come. I’m just so thankful, and I’m excited. I might enroll myself,” said ASU President Quinton Ross Jr.
“I think it’s particularly special that both of our institutions, the first word in our name is Alabama, and that we’re making a commitment together to Alabama students to fulfill our missions. Our mission here at ASF is to build community and you cannot build community alone. You got to reach out and hold hands together to move things forward,” said Shakespeare Festival Director Rick Dildine
Leaders say this agreement could mean internships, professional training, mentorships, class credits and much more for those who participate.
