Tallapoosa County’s New Site set to welcome first health care complex

NEW SITE, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a medical first for the town of New Site, located in the north central part of Tallapoosa County near Alex City.
Friday, local residents, along with state leaders, cut the ribbon on a years-long project that has the potential to impact 5,000 people.
The small town of about 700 is branching out with something special, it’s first ever health care complex.
It’s one Tommy Bramblett couldn’t be more pleased to see. No longer will he have to travel miles to see a doctor.
“So now we have a resident doctor who lives just a few miles over here.” Bramblett, a retired 72-year-old, explained. “It just enhances the community.”
“We’ve always had a great interest in the city of New Site,” said Russell Medical Center CEO Jim Peace.
Partnered with Russell Medical Center, the medical complex has been 10 years in the making. It’s only gotten serious in the last four.
“We’ve grown and we just needed healthcare for seniors and everybody,” said New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame.
Including Jackson Apothecary, which is expected to open in about two months once it clears another federal regulatory hurdle, a total of eight employees will make the clinic their home away from home.
It’s a special moment for Dr. Justin Vines.
“This is really a dream for me because I grew up in rural Alabama and this is just the kind of place I want to be,” Vines admitted.
What makes this clinic a little unique is the fact it’ll serve patients in a 20 mile radius, not including Alex City. For New Site this has been a long time coming. “Part of Randolph County, as well,” add Mayor Blasingame.
The 20-mile radius excludes Alex City, however.
The entire property, including the new building, cost more than $800,000. But thanks to grants from ADECA and the fact that New Site recently sold its cellphone tower lease, the town’s direct investment in the venture came in at $210,000.
“I was thinking about how much work went on behind the scene,” said Bramblett.
New Site is alive and well thanks to its first ever medical clinic, worth its weight in gold in rural health care. It officially opened on Monday of this week.
Dr. Vines said for now the clinic won’t administer COVID-19 vaccinations but that could change down the road.
