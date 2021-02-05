Up and down pattern with temps and rain chances

Rain in spots later today, tonight and especially Saturday

Lee Southwick's Thursday night forecast
By Tyler Sebree | February 5, 2021 at 5:49 AM CST - Updated February 5 at 5:49 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front is sweeping across the area this morning, resulting in a band of light rain. That will clear for just about everyone by 8 am. The result will be several hours of partly to mostly cloudy skies into the mid-afternoon hours with highs pushing into the upper 50s.

We will be dry from mid-morning through mid-afternoon, but an additional round of rain is expected south of U.S. 80 later today.
The front is expected to stall out just off the Gulf Coast later today, which will bring another wave of light rain to areas south of U.S. 80 after 4 p.m. into the evening. There could even be some scattered showers tonight as some models hint at that potential.

Showers can’t be ruled out tonight, with a better chance of more widespread rain on Saturday. Highs will be even cooler in the upper 40s, making for a very raw, dreary and ugly day.

Rain is a good bet on Saturday.
Dry weather with partly cloudy skies will return for both Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will warm back into the middle and upper 50s on Sunday and into the mid-60s on Monday.

A round of rain is looking like a good bet Monday evening and Monday night, but it should be out of here by sunrise Tuesday morning.

Weekend outlook is a split forecast.
Forecast models then diverge for later Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few showing rain and others keeping us entirely dry. As a result of the model disagreement and a volatile pattern set to be in place, we’ve gone ahead and introduced a low-end 40% chance of showers late Tuesday, Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Wednesday night.

Rain chances will likely go up to end next week as an active subtropical jet fuels higher chances for precipitation. That is shown in the long-range forecast models with better agreement for Thursday and Friday.

There will be chances for rain next week, but it will not rain all week long. The better chances for rain come Monday night and then again to end the week.
And if enough cold air gets in here in time to interact with the precipitation, we may have to watch for some wintry mischief. Stay tuned on this!

Then there’s temperatures...

The latest forecast also calls for 60s to hold strong Tuesday and Wednesday before cooler air attempts to push in to end the week.

The arctic blast will impact those to our north next week, but by the end of the week and into next weekend we could see a shot of colder air.
The extent of the cold is not set in stone yet, but highs back down in the 50s and probably the 40s is looking like a good bet.

Overnight lows will likely fall back into the 20s and 30s for at least a few nights heading into next weekend.

