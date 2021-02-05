2-year-old boy dies after double shooting in Wenonah

2-year-old boy dies after double shooting in Wenonah
B’ham police investigating mother an child shot outside home (Source: wbrc)
By WBRC Staff | February 4, 2021 at 11:18 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 9:08 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating the double shooting of a mother and a 2-year-old boy at a home in the Wenonah community Thursday night.

Police said 2-year-old Major Turner was in serious condition after the shooting, but Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates confirmed Friday morning that the toddler died at 2:45 a.m. at Children’s Hospital.

The incident occurred in the 2900 block of John Bryan Rd SW in the Wenonah community. The mother’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be provided when it is available.

