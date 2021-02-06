COVID-19 vaccinations continue for Alex City public school teachers

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s round two for Alexander City public school teachers.
On Friday, the second group of teachers got their first COVID-19 vaccination shots at Russell Medical Center. Much like the first group, more than 120 school personnel received their “jabs.”
The first group was inoculated one week ago.
The vaccinations come on the heels of 48 city school personnel getting infected with COVID-19, but thankfully they either recovered or are recovering.
