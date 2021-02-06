Dreary and cold Saturday, Sunday looking better

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Need a lazy day? The weather is your perfect excuse - it is dreary and cold. Highs won’t warm past the 40s and rain will continue off and on throughout the day. When it’s not raining, it will stay cloudy and damp. A dreary day, indeed!
Dry weather does return tomorrow, however! Clouds will linger, especially during the first half of the day, but temperatures will be warmer in the 50s.
Monday will be even better! Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will reach the middle 60s.
Then, another round of rain is likely Monday night into Tuesday morning.
From there, rain chances don’t really go away... Isolated showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered rain is possible Thursday, then widespread rain is likely Friday. The science behind it - an active subtropical jet will be interacting with a stalled out frontal boundary, so that will fuel higher chances for precipitation.
Something we need to figure out is how when and how fast cold air arrives. Right now, I’m leaning towards all rain for the end of the workweek, but it’s possible some winter weather could pop up. We’ll keep you updated.
