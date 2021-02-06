Man dead after shooting in Eufaula Friday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eufaula police say a man is dead after a shooting Friday night.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at an establishment on Wall Street, said Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Eufaula Fire Rescue and Coroner Chip Chapman also responded.
The victim, Eric Russaw, 48, of Eufaula, was pronounced dead on scene, according to Watkins.
An investigation into the shooting is underway. Anyone with information that may contribute to the investigation may call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.