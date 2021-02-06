McKenzie School temporarily switching to remote learning next week

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - McKenzie School will switch to remote learning next week, according to the Butler County Board of Education.
At-home learning will take place Feb. 8 through Feb. 12. The buildings will be closed to students during that time, the board of education said. Staff members will continue to report to the school.
The board of education said the reason for the move is due to an “increased level of COVID-19 exposures within the school.”
During regular school hours, teachers will be available to instruct and help students either online or by phone.
According to board of education officials, the school will continue to provide breakfast and lunch during its remote learning period. Meals will be available for pickup in the cafeteria from 11:00 a.m. until noon each day.
Board of education officials said students will return to the classroom on Feb. 15.
