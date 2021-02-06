Movie shot in Alabama makes its Montgomery premiere

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A movie set in Montgomery - and shot there - made its premiere in the capital city Friday night.
It was a sold-out show for the premiere of “Son of the South” at the Capri Theatre. And the crowd got to meet author Bob Zellner. The movie is based on his autobiography, “The Wrong Side of Murder Creek: A White Southerner in the Freedom Movement,” about his fight against social injustice during the civil rights era.
The film is set in 1960s Montgomery and tells the story of a Ku Klux Klan member’s grandson who joins the civil rights movement.
“Son of the South” was directed by Montgomery native Barry Alexander Brown and executive produced by Spike Lee. It stars Lucas Till, Lucy Hale, Cedric the Entertainer and Brian Dennehy in one of his final roles.
Zellner signed copies of his book and spoke to the audience before the movie Friday night.
“There’s always an opportunity to have a great adventure while doing good things. And we have really good examples here in Alabama where a lot of the civil rights movement took place. It has influence all over the world so Alabama is on the world map tonight,” he said.
Theater personnel say the movie will play each day through Monday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., but Saturday is almost sold out.
The Capri Theatre is employing social distancing rules.
