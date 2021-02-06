Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Elmore County Friday night

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A minor was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA said the wreck happened at 8:55 p.m. on Upper River Road when a 2017 Hyundai Tucson left the roadway and hit a tree.
A teenager died from injuries following the crash, ALEA said.
ALEA did not release the name of the minor.
No further information can be released at this time as ALEA continues to investigate the wreck.
