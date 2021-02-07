Montgomery nursing home vaccinates residents, staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People who got vaccinated Saturday say they got their shot to protect themselves and those connected to them.
The Gardens of Waterford Place Assisted Living Memory Care in Montgomery provided the vaccine for their staff, residents and volunteers.
CVS Pharmacy administered the vaccine to those who received their first or second dose.
Facility administrator Tisha Nickson says having the shots being administered at the facility is a blessing.
“Our residents and our staff are safe so we can come in and feel comfortable and not feel threaten that anybody going to be sick with COVID-19 and going to the hospital or even passing because we have had several residents to pass in the past when it first came out,” Nickson said.
A total of 75 people with the facility received their vaccinations at Saturday clinic.
