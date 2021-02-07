Two dry days before rain chances return

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a dreary, cold and rainy Saturday, some drier weather is on the way to round out the weekend and start the workweek!
Clouds will linger today, so it’s not a beautiful-looking day, but we’re staying dry for the most part. Only a few isolated rain drops are possible this morning. This afternoon, temperatures will be warmer in the 50s.
Tonight will be chilly. As clouds clear, temperatures will drop into the middle 30s. After a cold start to the day, however, Monday afternoon will be very nice! Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will reach the middle 60s.
Then, another round of rain is likely Monday night into Tuesday morning.
From there, rain chances don’t really go away... Isolated showers are possible Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. You’re not guaranteed to see rain, but it remains a possibility.
Scattered to widespread rain is likely Thursday, Thursday night and into Friday.
As of right now, we’re keeping an all-rain solution for the end of the workweek and early weekend. However, if cold enough air catches up to the precipitation, some winter mischief could pop up in places. We’re watching it!
