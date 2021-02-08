Arrest made in 1 of 2 Sunday Montgomery homicides

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that happened within hours of each other Sunday evening.
The first happened just after 5:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Court Street. Police and fire medics responded to the scene where they found Kendrick Turner, 34, of Montgomery. Turner was transported to an area hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died from his injuries.
MPD said the circumstances of the shooting remaining unclear, but that an arrest has been made. Aaron Williams, 32, also of Montgomery, is being held on a murder charge at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond.
Hours later, police responded to another shooting incident, this one around 10:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Eastern Boulevard.
On scene, first responders found the body of Pervis Martin Jr., 24, of Montgomery.
No arrests have been made yet in Martin’s homicide and the circumstances also remain unclear.
Anyone with information on either case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
Turner is the city’s sixth homicide victim of 2021 while Martin is the seventh. Investigations are ongoing in both cases.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.