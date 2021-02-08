Autauga County child sex crime suspect arrested in West Virginia

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man wanted by law enforcement for alleged child sex crimes has been arrested, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
CrimeStoppers said 63-year-old Charles Sam McDonald was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in West Virginia.
Now, the process is beginning to extradite him back to Alabama to face charges of first-degree sodomy against a 13-year-old and first-degree sexual abuse against a 12-year-old.
Investigators said the crimes happened in Autauga County between November and December of 2019.
Finding McDonald 600 miles from Alabama was not unexpected for law enforcement. In searching for him, police indicated to the public that he could be in the Beckley, West Virginia, area and that he’d told family members that he was leaving for an area that “has one way in and one way out.”
No information was available regarding a timeline for his return to Alabama.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.