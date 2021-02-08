Hundreds line up Monday for COVID-19 vaccines in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds lined up Monday morning to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Montgomery.
The city is hosting a weeklong drive-thru vaccine clinic. One-thousand doses of the vaccine will be administered each day for those who are eligible. The new prioritization for vaccination includes a large group, persons age 65 and above and the following:
- Healthcare workers
- First responders including EMS, firefighters and law enforcement
- Frontline essential workers as follows:
- Corrections officers
- Food and agriculture workers
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Grocery store workers
- Public transit workers
- People who work in the education sector
- Childcare workers
- Judiciary
According to Montgomery police, there are traffic delays on McGehee Road and East South Boulevard due to the clinic. The department is asking motorists to consider an alternate route.
The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day on a first come, first serve basis.
People are encouraged to check the Montgomery EMA Facebook page for updates regarding the clinic throughout the day.
A drive-thru clinic is also being held in Selma. Reporter Bryan Henry will have updates on it on air, online on our app.
