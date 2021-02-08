Hundreds turn out for Selma’s mass vaccination clinic

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Mass vaccination clinics for COVID-19 are underway at sites around Alabama, including in the Selma area.
People began lining up in Selma’s Bloch Park early Monday, where about 800 people had gotten their first of two vaccination shots before noon. Each of the state’s large-scale clinics is allotting about 1,000 shots per day through the end of the week.
So far, there have been few issues as people await their turn in line.
The doses are available to anyone who is 65 or older, or who meets other criteria to be eligible, which include the following:
- Health care workers
- First responders, including EMS, firefighters and law enforcement
- Front-line critical workers - corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, people who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education), childcare workers, judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys
- People who work or live in congregate settings, such as homeless shelters, group homes and prisons
- People 65 years of age and older
To help the operation go smoothly, Vaughan Regional Medical Center leaders encourage recipients to fill out a simple form on the hospital’s website. The clinic is the hub for much of the Black Belt, not just Selma and Dallas County.
The second dose will be available to those taking this shot starting the week of March 8, and it will take place at the same location.
