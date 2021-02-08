Sen. Shelby’s pending retirement draws reaction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The official announcement Monday that Alabama’s longest serving member of Congress will soon retire is prompting reaction from leaders around the state.
“Few people have had a more consequential impact on our state than Senator Richard Shelby. During his 42 years of service in Washington – and even before that during his time in the Alabama Legislature – Senator Shelby was always influenced by the guiding principle of doing what was best for Alabama. His legacy will be felt for generations to come. While we will all miss his incredible influence, he and Annette have earned a well-deserved break from the grind of public service. The people of Alabama owe him a debt of gratitude.”
“Richard Shelby is one of the most accomplished public servants in Alabama’s history and works tirelessly to advance the interests of our state. Alabama has been better off because of his leadership for over 40 years, and even in my short time up here, I’ve seen firsthand the tremendous amount of respect my colleagues have for him.
“I’ve had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with Senator Shelby over the past few months and pick his brain about working in the Senate and politics. But we never fail to discuss a little football, too. I look forward to working closely with Senator Shelby over the next two years and using the remaining time as ‘film study,’ so together we can better serve Alabama.”
“Senator Shelby’s retirement will be a huge loss to Alabama and to our nation. His work and influence has been felt in every corner of our state. Alabama’s economic strength owes a lot to his leadership. I look forward to continuing to work with him the next two years on our respective Appropriations Committees to continue to serve and deliver for the people of Alabama.”
“Alabama has truly been blessed to have U.S. Senator Richard Shelby representing our state in Congress for the last 42 years. He has always fought for what is best for his constituents – from expanding economic opportunities to advancing education and research.
“Senator Shelby has consistently played a major role in improving so many areas in Alabama: infrastructure projects and prioritizing the deepening and widening of the Port of Mobile, in Huntsville he promoted our high-tech and aerospace corridor and guided the future headquarters of U.S. Space Command as its home city, used his key Senate committees to expand and protect our manufacturing sectors and agriculture industries, and prioritized the deep military footprint that is in our state.
“On behalf of the Alabama Republican Party, I offer my gratitude for his many years of public service and we look forward to seeing what Senator Shelby accomplishes on behalf of our great state in the remaining two years of his term. We have no doubt he will continue to work on our behalf at a nonstop pace as he always has.
“Richard Shelby’s name will be repeated for generations to come when speaking of his deep devotion to Alabama and the massive work he accomplished for our state. We also are thankful for his great supporter and wife of sixty years, Dr. Annette Shelby, who has been a profoundly loyal partner for Alabama by his side.”
This article will be updated with more reaction statements are they’re made available.
