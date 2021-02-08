Sen. Shelby’s pending retirement draws reaction

“Few people have had a more consequential impact on our state than Senator Richard Shelby. During his 42 years of service in Washington – and even before that during his time in the Alabama Legislature – Senator Shelby was always influenced by the guiding principle of doing what was best for Alabama. His legacy will be felt for generations to come. While we will all miss his incredible influence, he and Annette have earned a well-deserved break from the grind of public service. The people of Alabama owe him a debt of gratitude.”