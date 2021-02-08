1 seriously injured in Montgomery stabbing

Montgomery police are investigating a life-threatening stabbing on Geneva Street. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA Staff | February 8, 2021

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have added a stabbing incident to the list of violent crimes they’ve opened investigations into over the last 24 hours.

Police and fire medics responded to the 2600 block of Geneva Street around 4 p.m. on reports that someone had been cut. First responders found the victim, identified only as a man, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No other details regarding a motive or arrest were available.

The stabbing follows the opening of both a homicide case and a death investigation Monday morning as well as two homicides committed Sunday evening.

Each case remains under investigation.

