1 seriously injured in Montgomery stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have added a stabbing incident to the list of violent crimes they’ve opened investigations into over the last 24 hours.
Police and fire medics responded to the 2600 block of Geneva Street around 4 p.m. on reports that someone had been cut. First responders found the victim, identified only as a man, suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No other details regarding a motive or arrest were available.
The stabbing follows the opening of both a homicide case and a death investigation Monday morning as well as two homicides committed Sunday evening.
Each case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.