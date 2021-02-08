Sheriff: Woman killed in Lee County; 19-year-old son in custody

CUSSETA, Ala. (WSFA) - A 19-year-old is being detained in a Lee County fatal shooting investigation.
Lee County deputies responded to a shooting call on Lee Road 2085 in northeast Lee County Monday afternoon.
They found an unresponsive 49-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the side of her face.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation between her and her son, identified by Sheriff Jay Jones as 19-year-old Austin Walls, who lives there with his mother. Jones said they believe Walls shot and killed his mother.
The sheriff’s office has not yet released her name.
Investigators say Walls’ sister, an adult male and three children were at the home at the time of the shooting.
No one else was injured.
A 9 mm handgun believed to have been involved was found at the residence.
Jones said Walls is being detained as a suspect. Jones said Walls has not yet been charged but they expect charges to be forthcoming.
The sheriff’s office is calling this a homicide case.
Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or 334-737-7150 or the Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 334-215 STOP.
