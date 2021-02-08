Warm and sunny Monday, but rain returns soon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday shaped up to be a nice day, but Monday will be even better! But, our beautiful weather will be short lived... we will keeps things warm, but rain chances return, then we drop temperatures in a big way - that’s when the forecast gets a little tricky.
After a cold start to our morning, the rest of our day will be very nice. Sunshine dominated through the afternoon and highs are expected to climb into the mid 60s areawide.
Later on tonight, clouds build and showers start to pop up on radar... activity is scattered first, so not everyone will get wet.
By Tuesday, we will see a a better chances for wet weather, but again the amount of rain won’t be overwhelming; isolated showers are possible Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, so not everyone is guaranteed to get wet.
Better coverage is expected as we head deeper into the workweek... scattered to widespread rain is likely Thursday, Thursday night and into Friday.
As of right now, we’re keeping an all-rain solution for the end of the workweek and early weekend. However, if cold enough air catches up to the precipitation, some winter mischief could pop up in places. Still a lot of moving parts, so it’s too soon to nail down any specifics, because they forecast can and will change. We’re watching it!
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.