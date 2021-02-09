ADPH: Some health departments not offering COVID-19 vaccine due to shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is warning that many county health departments are no longer offering first doses of COVID-19 vaccines due to limited supply.
Health officials say many such health departments are currently only administering second doses to those people at the highest risk and whose shots are already scheduled.
Health officials are asking for patience. They advise waiting to schedule your vaccination appointment if you have no underlying health issues or have limited contact with other people.
Click here for the state’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and scheduling portal.
Mass vaccination sites were set up across the state Monday. Two of those are in Montgomery and Selma.
Each of the state’s mass vaccination clinics are expected to give about 1,000 shots per day through the end of the week.
