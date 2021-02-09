12 Alabama school districts get No Kid Hungry grants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - No Kid Hungry has announced $422,500 in grants to 12 Alabama school districts to support school meal programs this semester.
The recipients of these No Kid Hungry grants are Thomasville City Schools, Escambia County School System, Florence City Board of Education, Geneva County Board of Education, Winfield City Schools, Clarke County Board of Education, Cleburne County Schools, Haleyville City Schools, Coosa County School District, Choctaw County Board of Education, Montgomery Public Schools and Marshall County School System.
“School meals are available to students across Alabama no matter if they are learning remotely or participating in a hybrid model,” said Eleni Towns, associate director for the No Kid Hungry campaign. “We at No Kid Hungry are in awe of the phenomenal work of school nutrition staff. They have been at the front lines of this pandemic, working creatively and diligently to reach all of their students by offering curbside pickup meals, delivering meals to bus stops or community centers, collaborating with community groups to offer additional family food boxes, and more.”
No Kid Hungry is encouraging families to reach out to their local school systems to inquire about how school meals could support their students.
Families can also text FOOD or COMIDA to 877 877 to learn more about meal sites available near them.
