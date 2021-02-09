Man charged with shooting into Montgomery apartment at scene of December homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators have charged a second person in connection to a December shooting that resulted in a woman’s death.
De’Corieus McBride, 21, was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts for firing shots into both an occupied and unoccupied dwelling.
Investigators said McBride allegedly fired multiple shots around 3 p.m that Thursday in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road. Court documents indicate the bullets hit two apartment units, one of which had multiple people inside.
WSFA 12 News previously reported on a shooting that matched that day’s time and location. The victim, Stephanie Hale, 23, was found shot to death in what became the city’s 61st homicide of the year.
McBride is now being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $45,000.
Police had previously arrested Stevie Coleman, 21, and charged him with felony murder for Hale’s death.
Asked for clarification on why McBride was not charged specifically in connection with the homicide, the Montgomery Police Department referred questions to the Montgomery County district attorney’s office.
District Attorney Daryl Bailey confirmed only that the charges were correct.
The circumstances surrounding Hale’s homicide remain unclear. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or the Secret Witness at 625-4000.
