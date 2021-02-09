Montgomery murder suspect arrested following car chase, crash

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WSFA) - A man wanted in a Montgomery homicide case is in custody a police chase ended with a crash.
According to a Facebook post by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, 29-year-old Michael Thomas Conway was driving a vehicle that was stolen in Bonifay on Monday. He reportedly refused to stop for a deputy, and the resulting chase crossed into Alabama.
Authorities say the chase ended in the area of County Road 61 and 167, south of Hartford, when Conway tried to evade a spike strip, causing the car to leave the roadway and overturn.
The sheriff’s office says the driver gave several different names before they identified him as Conway, who has a murder warrant out of Montgomery.
He was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said Conway is a suspect in Sunday’s homicide that occurred in the 1200 block of Eastern Boulevard.
The victim was identified as Pervis Martin Jr., 24, of Montgomery.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.