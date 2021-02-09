Montgomery’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic begins day 2 after large turnout Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic is gearing up for day two following Monday’s record turnout.
The city is hosting the weeklong drive-thru vaccine clinic near the old Montgomery Mall.
Officials say nearly 2,000 vaccines being administered to the public on Monday after a record number of people lined up for the clinic. Currently, 1,000 doses are expected to be administered each day for the rest of the week.
The new prioritization for vaccination includes a large group, persons age 65 and above and the following:
- Health care workers
- First responders including EMS, firefighters and law enforcement
- Frontline essential workers
Frontline essential workers include:
- Corrections officers
- Food and agriculture workers
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Grocery store workers
- Public transit workers
- People who work in the education sector
- Childcare workers
- Judiciary
The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day on a first come, first served basis.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.