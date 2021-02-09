On and off shower, storms possible over the next several days

Most days feature a chance of rain through early next week

Multiple rain chances this week
By Tyler Sebree and Amanda Curran | February 9, 2021 at 6:36 AM CST - Updated February 9 at 10:07 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As bitterly cold air overspreads much of the northern half of the United States, Alabama is doing just fine. We are in the midst of a stretch of warm weather; that stretch continues today. Despite morning rain and embedded thunderstorms, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s with skies remaining mostly cloudy. That kind of warmth will last through Thursday before a cold front slides through and knocks temps back a bit...

It's an active pattern this week, but the best rain chances are this morning and then again late Thursday and Thursday night.
Tonight should be entirely dry, but areas of fog are likely to develop late. Some denser fog is possible as well for the Wednesday morning commute.

Wednesday afternoon could feature scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder, but it won’t rain on everyone. And where it does rain, it won’t last long or rain very much.

Fog and areas of dense fog is expected both Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.
A more widespread soaking rain with some embedded storms is likely later Thursday into Thursday night. Wind fields are weak, but there could be enough instability for a few strong thunderstorms. At this point, we don’t think there’s much of a severe weather risk.

Rain showers remain possible through midday Friday as temperatures turn much cooler. Highs will only rise into the middle and upper 50s, and the wind will make it feel colder.

An active pattern will bring at least 1-3" of rainfall areawide over the next week.
At this point, the forecast becomes questionable to say the least. There is still disagreement among computer models in just how far south the arctic front will move.

That’s a big deal because north of this front, temperatures will plunge to the coldest values this winter. South of this front, though, temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. A matter of miles will make a substantial difference in determining just how cold it winds up getting by this weekend.

The extent and intensity of the arctic air for this weekend and next week is still in question, but highs at least in the 50s are looking like a lock.
For now, we’ll take a “middle of the road” approach and call for cooler air Saturday, Sunday and Monday with a chance of rain showers remaining in place. But, understand that there’s still a huge range of potential outcomes beyond five days. Much can and probably will change.

If you have weekend plans or interests early next week, you must check back for new and better information throughout the week.

High temperatures drop off heading into the weekend.
