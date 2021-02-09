On and off shower, storms possible over the next several days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As bitterly cold air overspreads much of the northern half of the United States, Alabama is doing just fine. We are in the midst of a stretch of warm weather; that stretch continues today. Despite morning rain and embedded thunderstorms, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s with skies remaining mostly cloudy. That kind of warmth will last through Thursday before a cold front slides through and knocks temps back a bit...