Overnight fire sweeps through Luverne Hardware

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - The red, white, and blue bunting pinned to the outside awning at Luverne Hardware on North Forest Avenue in Luverne still flaps gently in the wind, but it’s more of a deception to normalcy at this point than decoration.
The building, surrounded by yellow caution tape and orange safety cones, appears much as it did when owners closed up shop Monday evening.
Just beyond the building’s red front door, however, lies a scene of utter devastation. It’s a mangle of tin and wires and charred and burned shelves and products.
Owner Wayne Rolling said a fire swept through the hardware store around 1 a.m. destroying everything inside. The interior appears to be a total loss.
Luverne Hardware first opened in 1982. Rolling, who employees four people at the store, said he plans to rebuild and open back up.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
