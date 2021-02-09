Prattville police searching for person of interest in shoplifting case

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is seeking the identity of a person of interest in a shoplifting case.
Police say on Feb. 5, a man entered a retail store in the 2400 block of Pinnacle Way. Police say he was seen hiding approximately $600 worth of merchandise then left without paying.
Police say he was driving a white 2010 Chevrolet Traverse with Alabama tag number JMW797.
A patrol officer reportedly made contact with him outside of the business before he fled back to the vehicle. Police pursued him down Cobbs Ford Road before the pursuit was terminated at Interstate 65.
He is now wanted for felony theft of property.
Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call Prattville police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
