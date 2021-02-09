Reward doubled in hopes of finding Montgomery woman’s killer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A city councilman is adding more reward money to the pot in hopes it will help solve the homicide of a 63-year-old Montgomery woman.
Montgomery City Councilman Oronde K. Mitchell, District 6, offered $1,000 Tuesday for information in the death of Loretta Butler. That money, when added to the $1,000 already being offered by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, doubles the reward payout to $2,000.
Butler’s family told Central Alabama CrimeStoppers she was a loving person with no enemies and that such a violent act against her was unwarranted.
Montgomery police found the woman’s body shortly before 7 a.m. on June 9, 2020 in the 200 block of Garden Homes Circle. The circumstances surrounding her shooting death remain unclear and no arrests have been made.
The victim’s family has also released new photos of her in hopes that it could spur anyone with information to come forward.
If you have any information call Montgomery police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
