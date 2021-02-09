SPLC, MPS settle lawsuits over expelled students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has agreed to settle two lawsuits filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of two Lee High School students expelled in 2019, the SPLC said Tuesday.
The agreements came during a special meeting vote of the MCBOE on Feb. 5.
The SPLC said the suits were brought in 2020 after the students were denied their due process rights and expelled after being falsely accused of possessing a gun on school campus.
The organization said the students had a cellphone, not a gun, and added that even after they were acquitted in juvenile court, the Montgomery County Board of Education refused to allow them to return to school.
SPLC officials said the settlement it reached with MPS includes an agreement to “expunge the disciplinary expulsions completely from the students’ academic records and provide them with thousands of dollars’ worth of additional educational services to make up for the 14 months they were excluded from school.”
“Without due process, our clients were excluded from a public education based on a false accusation and without a hearing to prove their innocence,” said SPLC Staff Attorney Claire Sherburne. “We know that our clients’ experiences are not unique because we continue to litigate and investigate similar cases across the state.”
One of the students, identified by SPLC as JaMarius Patterson, said in an SPLC statement that “people should care about this case because the same way it affected me, could happen to another student. I wish the school would have went off what the judge said when I was innocent.”
SPLC said Alabama is the only state in the Southeast without statutory due process protections for students who face long-term suspension or expulsion.
“Exclusionary discipline is an ineffective and antiquated strategy,” Sherburne said, “but so long as schools continue with this practice there must be a state law to ensure a fair and consistent disciplinary process for all students. It’s time to reimagine the way schools discipline students in Alabama.”
MPS has not yet released a statement regarding the settlements.
