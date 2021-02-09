Time changes made for Montgomery’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials are adjusting the hours Montgomery’s mass vaccination clinic will operate for the final three days of the weeklong operation.
The plan was initially to operate the drive-up clinic from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. daily or until the approximately 1,000 available doses of COVID-19 vaccine were available.
However, after two successful days in which nearly 3,500 have gotten shots, organizers from Baptist Health say they’re adjusting the times for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday to accommodate as many people as possible.
The new hours are as follows:
- Wednesday, Feb.10 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 11- Noon to 6 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 12 - 9 a.m. until all remaining doses are give.
- Entry to the site begins one hour prior to opening each day.
The clinic is located at the old Montgomery Mall at 3003 E. South Boulevard and all participants should enter the clinic from McGhee Road.
There’s no need to make an appointment or call ahead of time. The clinic is on a first come, first served basis.
IMPORTANT HELPFUL REMINDERS
- Bring a photo ID that includes date of birth as well as identification showing you meet one of the eligibility requirements.
- Wear a short-sleeved shirt.
- Fill up your car with gas.
- Pack snacks and water.
- Portable restrooms are available.
- Do not block intersections or businesses.
- There is no cost nor is insurance required to receive a vaccine.
ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS
In order to be eligible to received a COVID-19 vaccination at the clinic, you must meet one of the following requirements:
- You must be 65 years of age and older.
- Healthcare workers
- First responders including EMS, firefighters, and law enforcement
- Frontline critical workers - corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, people who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education), childcare workers, judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys
- Work or live in congregate settings
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.