Two Decatur men arrested for kidnapping after victim runs into gas station for help

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police arrested 36-year-old Michael Leon Baker and 38-year-old John Pointer III on kidnapping charges.
The arrest comes weeks after the victim escaped and went to the Wavaho gas station off of Highway 20 in Decatur.
The Wavaho owner says an older white male came running into the store with his hands cuffed behind his back, screaming for help. He said the two suspects come to the store frequently.
Detective Sean Mukkadam from Decatur Police Department says the male victim was handcuffed and restrained behind his back and was suffering from abrasions and lacerations on his face.
The victim told police he was kidnapped and beaten, then held at a residence in the 700 block of Lafayette street, which is about 3 miles from the gas station.
Mukkadam says things like this do not happen often in Decatur, but when it does it is not usually just a random abduction.
”In the three years I’ve worked violent crimes here in Decatur I can only remember a couple cases where we arrested someone for kidnapping. It’s normally, majority of the time, it’s targeted to that person. From my experience I’ve never worked a random kidnapping or a case where somebody was abducted,” Mukkadam said.
Mukkadam says this man was the target in this incident and that there is no risk to the general public. This is an ongoing investigation
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.