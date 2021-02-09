Victim in Lowndes County gas station shooting identified

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has identified Sunday’s fatal gas station shooting victim as 29-year-old Robert Javaris Grant.
According to Sheriff Christopher West, deputies and medics were called to the Lowndesboro BP gas station at the intersection of State Hwy. 97 and U.S. Hwy. 80 East on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered Grant who was lying in the parking lot.
West says Grant was pronounced dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound.
Due to the nature of the investigation, no other details were released, West added.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigations Major Crimes Division has been called in to assist with the investigation.
If anyone has any information related to this investigation, please contact Sgt. Jeremy Marvin at 334 548-2323 Ext. 1021 or 334-419-0010.
