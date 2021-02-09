Some Alabama Walmarts, Sam’s Clubs to administer COVID-19 vaccines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama residents will soon have another place to turn in order to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are set to start giving the vaccines here on Feb. 12.
The mega retailers are taking part in the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program with more than 1,000 of their locations participating in 22 states.
Those customers who are eligible for the vaccine, which is based on the state health department’s current eligibility requirements, can schedule an appointment on either Walmart or Sam’s Club website. While Sam’s Club is a membership warehouse retailer, you do not have to have a membership there to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Keeping in mind that vaccine doses remain in limited supply, the retailers are putting an emphasis on getting the drugs to stores that reach underserved communities with limited healthcare access.
“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart’s Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Alabama, and we take that role very seriously.”
