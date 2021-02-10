ALDI breaks ground on regional headquarters, distribution center in south Alabama

ALDI breaks ground on regional headquarters, distribution center in south Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey participated in a ALDI Inc. Loxley Groundbreaking Wednesday February 10, 2021 in Loxley, Ala. ALDI U.S. has purchased 160 acres north of Interstate 10 in Loxley to build a 564,000-square-foot facility, The project represents a $100 million capital investment and will create 200 jobs in the Baldwin County city. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2021. The facility is expected to open in 2022. (Source: Governor's Office/Hal Yeager)
By WSFA Staff | February 10, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 4:17 PM

LOXLEY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for ALDI Inc.’s new regional headquarters and distribution center in Baldwin County Wednesday.

ALDI purchased 160 acres north of Interstate 10 in Loxley, according to Ivey’s office.

Ivey was joined by Loxley Mayor Richard Teal, as well as other Baldwin County officials and ALDI representatives.

Ivey’s office said the $100 million investment is expected to create 200 new jobs for the area.

According to the Governor’s office, construction will start this year, and the facility is expected to open in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.