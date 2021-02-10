ALDI breaks ground on regional headquarters, distribution center in south Alabama

LOXLEY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for ALDI Inc.’s new regional headquarters and distribution center in Baldwin County Wednesday.
ALDI purchased 160 acres north of Interstate 10 in Loxley, according to Ivey’s office.
Ivey was joined by Loxley Mayor Richard Teal, as well as other Baldwin County officials and ALDI representatives.
Ivey’s office said the $100 million investment is expected to create 200 new jobs for the area.
According to the Governor’s office, construction will start this year, and the facility is expected to open in 2022.
