ALDI breaks ground on regional headquarters, distribution center in south Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey participated in a ALDI Inc. Loxley Groundbreaking Wednesday February 10, 2021 in Loxley, Ala. ALDI U.S. has purchased 160 acres north of Interstate 10 in Loxley to build a 564,000-square-foot facility, The project represents a $100 million capital investment and will create 200 jobs in the Baldwin County city. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2021. The facility is expected to open in 2022. (Source: Governor's Office/Hal Yeager)