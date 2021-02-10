Arson investigations hard, but not impossible to solve says state fire marshal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two major arson cases have made local headlines in recent years, but beyond that you rarely hear much, if anything, about why there haven’t been any arrests.
We’re closing in on a month since a fire ravaged the Car City dealership in northern Coffee County. there were two separate fires, located just 50 yards apart, but on the same property.
“I want to see justice done,” Car City owner Jerry Sheppard said on Jan. 12. He found the arson determination to be a crushing blow.
“I’m lost for words,” the business owner said.
Solving a large, suspicious fire is tedious, meticulous work that’s never remedied in real life like they are in a one-hour TV drama.
“You can’t get frustrated,” said Alabama State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen.
“It’s very scientific,” he explained. “There are guidelines we operate under that guides that process.”
The process is coupled with patience making two key ingredients required to solve an intentional fire.
The Tallassee Mill fire is another example of arson. Four years have passed since someone set it ablaze. A year after it was torched, Pilgreen was holding a news conference to talk about a vehicle that might have been connected to the night time blaze.
But again, there’s been no arrest in the case.
“We’re dependent on people, witnesses, and persons of interest,” Pilgreen said.
And therein lies the crux of it all; in spite of all the technology at its disposal, the state fire marshal needs eyes, ears and courage from the public to help close the deal.
“In our world it’s steady as she goes. We can only deal with what’s in front of us,” he said.
And sometimes we see that. During a four-year period between 2015 and 2019, an average of 170 suspects were arrested per year who were connected to fires in Alabama.
“Everything from a misdemeanor to capital murder,” Pilgreen said of the charges for those arrested.
Whether it takes a day or 20 years, the state fire marshal has the leverage that matters in the end; there is no statute of limitations on fire investigations in Alabama.
Pilgreen has more than 30 investigators at his command and, even as the years pass, there is still a $25,000 reward on the table for any information leading to the arrest and conviction in the Tallassee Mill Fire.
