Chilton County High School band director arrested on student sex charges

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - Chilton County High School’s band director has been arrested over sexual misconduct allegations.
According to Chilton County Jail records, Ashlee Elizabeth Steinman faces charges of school employee having sex with a student under the age of 19 and school employee having sexual contact with a student.
Bond has not yet been set, according to the jail.
The arrest was also confirmed by C.J. Robinson, assistant district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, which covers Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties.
No other information has been released.
