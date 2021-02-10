1 dead in apparent inmate-on-inmate assault at Alabama prison

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating an apparent inmate-on-inmate death.
ADOC officials said Dexter Freeman, a 38-year-old inmate at St. Clair Correctional Facility, died Monday from injuries believed to have been caused by an assault from another inmate.
Freeman was serving a 15-year sentence for first-degree sodomy out of Sumter County at the time of his death.
“The ADOC condemns all violence in its facilities, and the fatal actions taken against Freeman by another inmate are being thoroughly investigated,” the department said in a statement Wednesday.
Freeman’s exact cause of death won’t be known until the completion of an autopsy.
No suspects have been identified in this case.
