2 expired Alabama economic development programs reauthorized

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Senate has unanimously passed a bill that reauthorizes two of Alabama’s statewide economic development programs, the Jobs Act and the Growing Alabama Act. Both had expired in 2020.
Gov. Ivey praised the passage saying “as one of the first bills to pass this session, this legislation sends a strong message that Senator Greg Reed’s priority as the new Pro Tem is to move Alabama forward.”
“Supporting job growth and industrial development is the number one way that we can create a higher quality of life for Alabamians and allow our state to meet its full potential,” said Reed, a Republican from Jasper who sponsored the Senate bill. “Our neighboring states, as well as states across our country, are constantly looking for ways to recruit and attract economic investment opportunities. This bill gives Alabama the ability to be competitive in that process.”
The Senate’s approval came a week after the House overwhelmingly gave its okay in a 94-1 vote to the bill Rep. Bill Poole, R-Tuscaloosa, sponsored.
“These economic development incentives that are being renewed and sharpened have proven to be essential tools in our toolbox when it comes to recruiting and expanding industry across Alabama,” Poole said.“And because these incentives are performance based in terms of requiring the creation of new jobs and attracting new investment, our citizens can be assured that these incentives are a sound investment in Alabama’s economy and the future prosperity of our citizens.”
