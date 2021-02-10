Foggy couple of mornings with multiple rain chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mild and foggy morning is underway across Central Alabama. A Dense Fog Advisory goes until 10 a.m. with many locations reporting visibility values at or below 1 mile.
We expect conditions to improve by mid-morning with temperatures heading for the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies. A couple of showers could develop later this afternoon into this evening in southern Alabama, but those chances are only running at 30%.
Unseasonably warm, mostly cloudy and foggy conditions will be present again tonight. Dense fog will certainly be possible areawide heading into Thursday morning with temperatures starting around 60 degrees.
Temperatures will warm nicely Thursday into the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies once any morning fog fades away.
A cold front will finally move in Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing rain and thunderstorms to a good portion of Central Alabama.
Severe weather is not expected, but there will be enough “juice” in the atmosphere for thunder, lightning and heavy rainfall.
Alabama turns cooler then for Friday and the weekend behind the frontal passage -- but exact details are still not set in stone due to a complex setup and forecast model disagreement.
Based on the latest round of forecast model data, we would expect afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday through Monday. Overnight lows will be down in the 40s generally speaking.
There is also a chance of additional rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but we wouldn’t cancel any plans at this point. Just plan on contending with some rain showers over the course of those three days as we continue ironing out the fine details.
Models do agree on another stronger system early next week, but they disagree on its exact timing. For now, it looks like rain and perhaps thunderstorms will be likely late Monday and Monday night. No severe weather is expected with that system, but heavy rain will be possible.
By the time we get to early next week, a solid 2-3″ of rain will have fallen across the entire area. And with many places entering the “Abnormally Dry” category on last week’s Drought Monitor, this is all welcomed rainfall!
