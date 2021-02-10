Former Alabama head football coach to lead Opp football program

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - A familiar face will be leading the Opp Bobcats.
Former Alabama head coach Mike DuBose agreed to become the Bobcats’ next head coach, Opp City Schools announced on Facebook. He was with the team for the past two seasons as an assistant.
Opp City Schools said this marks a new chapter for DuBose and the football program.
“Please join us in welcoming Coach Dubose and Mrs. Polly as we embark on this new era of Bobcat Football,” Opp City Schools wrote.
Dubose is an Opp native. He attended Opp High School and played on the defensive line for the football team. In the early 70s, he earned a scholarship to play at the University of Alabama.
From 1997 to 2000, DuBose served as the Crimson Tide’s head coach. In 1999, he led the Tide to an SEC Championship.
