IGNITE! encourages minority businesses to participate in statewide count

“The one thing that IGNITE is committed to is connecting business owners throughout the state; minority-owned businesses and also women-owned businesses throughout the state of Alabama. They feel that building bridges is very important to the health, the wellness of minority-owned business,” explained Leavie D. King, a member of IGNITE. “Also it allows these businesses to be in a position to receive funding, of course, to build their capital, also, to put them in a position where if they’re in need of resources, if they’re in need of programming, if they’re in need of any type of assistance, to allow them to be better run better organized, more efficient, more effective, more successful businesses. That is what this count is all about.