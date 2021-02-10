Lee County corrections officer charged with promoting prison contraband

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A corrections officer employed by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband.
According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, D’Mario Cortez Jones, 27, of Columbus, Ga., is charged with multiple counts of promoting prison contraband.
The sheriff says during a period of about seven months, Jones was providing multiple cell phones and related equipment to an inmate. In exchange, Jones received “a significant amount of funds” from family members of the inmate.
“We are going to take swift and fair action to ensure that the people we have operating in our corrections division at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are doing their job and doing it in a fair manner,” Jones said.
Jones said the crimes were reported by fellow employees.
“If it’s a cell phone one day, who knows…the next day it could be drugs or a gun,” Jones added.
Sheriff Jones said the department would continue to do everything it could to keep staff and those inside the detention center safe.
Jones was arrested on Tuesday and has since bonded out.
