Montgomery Walmart fire deemed arson, suspects’ photos released

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators have determined a blaze that started in the Atlanta Highway Walmart Supercenter Monday evening was the work of arsonists, and photographs of the suspects are now being released.
The Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help identifying and finding the individuals believed responsible.
Scroll through the photo gallery below for multiple photos of the suspects.
The fire was started around 5:30 p.m. Monday inside the store. The building’s sprinkler system activated and kept the blaze from spreading before firefighters could respond.
Everyone was evacuated and no injuries were reported.
The store reportedly had moderate smoke damage throughout with minor damage to the building and merchandise, according to CrimeStoppers. Still, it was unclear when the retailer would reopen to customers.
Anyone with information on these arson suspects is asked to call Montgomery Police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your tip may lead to a cash reward.
