New info available on ADPH COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard has some new updates.
The dashboard now shows how many people in the state have received one or more doses and how many have received both doses that complete the vaccine series.
An Alabama vaccine report is now available in the upper right corner of the dashboard. The report includes demographic information for vaccine recipients. These reports are also available on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s data and surveillance page in chronological order.
Aside from showing how many does have been delivered and administered, the dashboard also shows how man of those administered doses are from Pfizer and Moderna.
