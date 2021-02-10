Selma vaccination clinic ends 2 days early after supply depleted

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - One of Alabama’s eight mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics will end two days early after running out of vaccine doses.
Officials with Vaughn Regional Medical Center said the clinic taking place in Selma’s Bloch Park, which was supposed to run through Friday, will end Wednesday.
By 5 p.m., organizers say they will have put another 2,000 doses in the arms of Black Belt residents. At that point, the clinic will be out of supplies.
Each clinic around the state was allotted about 1,000 doses per day for five days in an effort to vaccinate about 40,000 Alabamians.
Since Selma has depleted its supplies, it will not hold clinics on Thursday or Friday, as initially expected. The other clinics are ongoing.
Those who received their first dose at the Selma clinic will be able to return for their second dose starting the week of March 8 at the same park.
