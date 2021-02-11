Autauga County child sex crime suspect extradited from West Virginia

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A child sex crime suspect who was arrested in West Virginia is back in Autauga County to face charges.
Charles Sam McDonald, also known as “Uncle Sam,” was extradited on Wednesday and is being held without bond in the Autauga Metro Jail. He’s charged with first-degree sex abuse and first-degree sodomy.
Investigators say his victims in these charges were a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old. They said the crimes happened in Autauga County between November and December 2019.
The investigation is ongoing, and investigators believe there may be more victims.
Investigators say McDonald is known to threaten his juvenile victims if they reveal what has been done to them.
Anyone who has been or knowns someone who has been a victim is asked to call Sgt. Cliff Clark at 334-361-2522 or contact your local law enforcement agency.
